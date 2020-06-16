The Albany Board of Zoning Appeals will host a public hearing Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, to hear testimony related to the issuance of a conditional use permit, as required by the Albany Zoning Code 155.141 to locate a temporary carport at 5376 State Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.