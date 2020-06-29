The Board will conduct two public hearings Monday, July 13, 2020, as required by the Albany Zoning Code §155.141, to review two permit applications and hear testimony related to the issuance of Conditional Use Permits requesting to locate temporary carports on the following properties:
- 5376 State Street, Albany (6:30 p.m.)
- 1450 Carpenter Road, Albany (6:50 p.m.)
