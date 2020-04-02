Alexander Local School Board's April meeting has been rescheduled from it's original date of April 15, to Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Alexander Library. The meeting will also be live streamed on the school's YouTube page.
Most Popular
Articles
- A third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County
- Second coronavirus case confirmed in Athens County
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County
- New curfew in Glouster
- Officer nearly hit during high-speed chase
- City of Athens to begin enforcing limit on in-person gatherings
- Confirmed coronvirus cases rise in Ohio
- First confirmed COVID-19 case in Athens County
- Buckeye bound
- Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.