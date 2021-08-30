Alexander Local School Board holds a meeting for a mask policy Aug 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Alexander Local School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at 5 p.m in the Alexander Cafetorium for the purpose of implementing a mask policy. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexander Local School Board Meeting Policy Purpose Cafetorium Mask Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ohio University evaluating vaccine mandate following Pfizer approval Missing man found dead inside crashed vehicle Convicted serial rapist sentenced to nearly three decades in prison Concerns about United Campus Ministries Nelsonville resident crowned 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills Trending Recipes
