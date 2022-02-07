The Board of Education of the Alexander Local School District will hold a special board meeting at the Alexander Library on Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. to enter into executive session with the Ohio School Boards Association for the employment of a public employee.
No action will be taken during the special meeting. The regular February board meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
