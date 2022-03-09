The Alexander Local School District board is hosting focus group meetings for all stakeholders in the district's superintendent search throughout the day on Thursday, March 10.
A session at 5:45 p.m. in the cafeteria is open to all members of the Alexander community.
A detailed schedule and a survey about the superintendent search are available on the school board website and through the district's Facebook page.
