A Spartan Vehicle Caravan will take place on Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. The Caravan is to honor graduating seniors. 107.7 WSEO will announce the seniors. The seniors will then lead the caravan through Albany, with staff in their vehicles following. Students will be able to wave to their teachers, as well as the community being able to honor the seniors via the route. The route will exit the baseball fields on Meadowbrook Road, and will travel down Washington Road, to State Street, to McCoy Avenue, Clinton Street, Reynolds Road and Blizzard Lane back over to Meadowbrook Road to return to the school. Information and a map is located on the Alexander Facebook Pages as well as the WSEO Facebook page. Rules of social distancing as outlined by the guidelines from the Governor are suggested and highly encouraged.

