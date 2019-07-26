ALBANY — The Alexander Local School District has decided to adjust bus pick-up times by a few minutes to accommodate a bus lot arrival time of 7:35 a.m.
Certain bus routes will be shifted between 3-9 minutes earlier. The district’s start time of 8:05 a.m. has not changed, nor has the dismissal time of 2:45 p.m.
Bus routes 1, 9 and 10 will be the most changed, and drivers are expected to pick up students in the morning about 8 minutes earlier than before. Afternoon route times are unaffected, and the morning routes for 11, 17, 32, 33 and 40 will remain the same as well.
According to Tri-County Career Center Supt. Connie Altier, students on the Alexander bus arriving late has led to students receiving less instruction at Tri-C in Nelsonville on a day-to-day basis.
About 100 students from Alexander attend Tri-C, Altier said, enough that some classes in Nelsonville have to wait to start until Alexander students arrive. Most take a bus to Nelsonville, with a few dozen driving on their own and are marked individually tardy.
Alexander Supt. Lindy Douglas and board president John Hutchinson both said they hope the earlier bus pick-up times will help students arrive on-time to both Alexander and Tri-C.
