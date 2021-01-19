The Alexander Township held its beginning of the year meeting on Jan. 13, 2021. The elected officers for 2021 are Brian Grubbs as Chairman and Bobby Sickels as Vice Chairman. Monthly meetings will be at the garage the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 pm. The annual financial reports are available for viewing by contacting Fiscal Officer Judy Ellis.
