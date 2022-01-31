Brian Grubbs was elected president and Bobby Sickels was elected vice-president at the organizational meeting.
Regular monthly meetings will be held the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the township garage.
The township annual financial reports can be viewed by contacting Fiscal Officer Judy Ellis at 740-416-3375for an appointment.
