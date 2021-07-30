In conjunction with "The Wall That Heals" memorial July 27- Aug. 1 in Athens, the American Legion Military Museum 229 in Nelsonville will have special open hours Friday, July 30 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The museum will also be open during it's regular noon to 4 p.m. hours on Saturday. Free admission and family friendly.
