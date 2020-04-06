To schedule a donation appointment, please call (800) Red Cross or 740-656-4174. You can speak with someone, leave or voicemail or text.

Dates/Times/Locations:

  • April 13, from 1-7 p.m. at The Plains UMC
  • April 16, from noon to 6 p.m. at Richland UMC (Athens)
  • April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. May Ave., Athens.
  • May 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at O’Bleness Hospital
  • May 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alexander High School
