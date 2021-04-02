The American Red Cross of South Central Ohio will once again offer free Adult CPR, AED and first aid classes for a limited time. Executive Director Matthew Riddle said the full class will be in-person on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blended class will be online, primarily, with a 90 minute in-person meeting with an instructor to complete a test and skill assessment. Blended learning classes will be held on April 9 and April 16 with the first session at 8 a.m.
To register call 740-805-1057 and leave a message. Include your name, email address, phone number and preferred course date. Participants will receive a reply and more information by phone or email. All free course sessions will be held at the American Red Cross chapter building at 100 S. May Avenue in Athens.
