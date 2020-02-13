The Board of Ames Township Trustees has elected Ann Cunningham as chairwoman, Lyle Fuller vice-chairman for 2020. The board will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Township building. The Township's year-end financial report is complete and can be viewed by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-448-6747. After Feb. 29 contact Anita Weed at 740-448-6747.

Load comments