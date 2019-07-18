Park's Place

Here is the designed logo for Park’s Place, a restaurant planned by Josh Vernon and Cory Richards to be located in downtown Amesville.

 Logo provided

AMESVILLE — The new restaurant in downtown Amesville will host a grand opening Friday.

Park’s Place, co-managed by cousins Josh Vernon and Cory Richards, is opening at 10 State St. in the village. The grand opening will be Friday at 5 p.m.

Regular hours going forward will be Thursday and Friday from 6-11 a.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Vernon is a fifth-generation resident of Amesville and Richards’ family lived in the town. They hope to make Park’s Place a farm-to-table, diner-style restaurant.

Load comments