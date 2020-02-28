The city of Athens announces that the Andover Road entrance to Route 50/32 will be reduced to one lane and the westbound turn lane from Route 50/32 will be closed Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for storm sewer installation. Emergency and thru traffic will be maintained with flaggers, however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

