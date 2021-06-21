The City of Nelsonville Code Enforcement Office would like to remind property owners and tenants, it is the time of year to trim your trees along the public right-of-way. For public safety, trees planted within or extending into the public right-of-way must be trimmed to a height at least eight feet above the sidewalk and at least 12 feet above the street, curb, or alley. The right-of-way line is typically five inches behind the curb or edge, or ten inches if there is a planter strip. For horizontal clearance, be sure pedestrian traffic will not be impeded. Trees and brush must not extend into the sidewalk. For corners of streets and alleys, be sure there is a visual clearance of 15 inches from a corner (forming a triangle shape).
Please contact Becky Barber, Code Enforcement Officer, if you have any questions or concerns. 8:00- 4:00 pm Monday/Friday (740) 753-1314 or administration@cityofnelsonville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.