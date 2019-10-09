A new candidates forum for the Athens mayoral and City Council races has been announced.

This debate will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at Ohio University's Bentley Hall (Room 236). Mayoral candidates Steve Patterson and Damon Krane will go first from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by six At-Large City Council candidates from 6:45-8:15 p.m. — Beth Clodfelter, Sarah Grace, Ellie Hamrick, Peter Kotses, Patrick McGee and Chris Monday.

Dr. Lysa Burnier from OU's Political Science Department will serve as the debate moderator.

