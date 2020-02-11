Jill A. Thompson, Athens County Auditor, encourages all taxpayers that would like to discuss the tax year 2019 property values set by the Auditor’s Office to set up an appointment to speak with an appraiser for an informal hearing. An appraiser will be available to the public by appointment on Thursday February 13 and Thursday, February 20, 2020. If taxpayers are uncertain of the value of their property, they are encouraged to call Thompson’s office. Property information is also available on the Auditor’s website at www.athenscountyauditor.org. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Auditor Jill Thompson’s office at 740-592-3223 or via email to auditor.re.@athensoh.org

