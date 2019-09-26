Hunters have their first opportunity to pursue white-tailed deer as archery season opens on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Nearly half of the total deer harvest in 2018 came from archery hunters.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that only one antlerless deer may be taken from Ohio’s public hunting areas per license year. In addition, from Dec. 9, 2019 through Feb. 2, 2020, no antlerless deer may be taken from public hunting areas in Ohio (excluding controlled hunts). A list of public hunting areas can be found online at wildohio.gov.
In Ohio, hunters may only take one antlered deer regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset for all deer seasons. Additional details and rules are contained in the 2019-2020 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet, available at wildohio.gov or wherever licenses are sold.
The 2019-2020 deer seasons include:
- Archery — Sept. 28, 2019 through Feb. 2, 2020
- Youth gun — Nov. 23-24, 2019
- Gun: Dec. 2-8, 2019 and Dec. 21-22, 2019
- Muzzleloader: Jan. 4-7, 2020
