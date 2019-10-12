A $2,000 reward is being offered by Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous in connection to a pair of armed robbery reports.
The robberies took place early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, the Athens Police Department reported.
APD first responded at 12:15 a.m. that morning to a report of an armed robbery on Rufus Drive. The victim reported having had their wallet stolen by a man pointing a handgun at them. The description provided to police was of a thin, white man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short, dark hair and wearing a dark colored shirt. The suspect then fled to an early 2000s black, four-door vehicle waiting nearby, the police report adds.
APD responded to another armed robbery report just 20 minutes later on South Shafer Street.
The second description was of a thin man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with dark hair and a “scruffy goatee.” This suspect also fled into a waiting car.
Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on these crimes.
Cash rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. If you have information on these crimes, you can call 740-594–3331. You need not give your name.
You may also visit the Crime Solvers website at www.crimesolversofathens.org or on Facebook.
