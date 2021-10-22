The City of Athens announces that the bike path spur from Armitage Road to University Estate Boulevard will be remain closed from thru Oct. 29 for new water line installation.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
