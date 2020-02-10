The location for the Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 meeting of the Athens Township Zoning Commission has been moved from the Plains Public Library to the Plains Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Connett Road, The Plains. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
