A fundraising yard sale will be held Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Market on State in the former Shoe Sensation store for the Birth Circle. Baby gear and clothes, breastfeeding items, maternity wear, and fun child and family-related items will be offered.
This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, part of the annual yard sale will be online. Early Birds will be able to shop for all baby and maternity items available at the time, which can be found by searching "Birth Circle Yard Sale" on Facebook to find some great deals.
All proceeds will help The Birth Circle provide free programming and support for area women and families. The in-person sale will be canceled if Athens County is LEVEL 3 or above. For more information or a donation receipt, contact athensbirthcircle@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.