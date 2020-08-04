A fundraising yard sale will be held Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Market on State in the former Shoe Sensation store for the Birth Circle. Baby gear and clothes, breastfeeding items, maternity wear, and fun child and family-related items will be offered.

This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, part of the annual yard sale will be online. Early Birds will be able to shop for all baby and maternity items available at the time, which can be found by searching "Birth Circle Yard Sale" on Facebook to find some great deals.

All proceeds will help The Birth Circle provide free programming and support for area women and families. The in-person sale will be canceled if Athens County is LEVEL 3 or above. For more information or a donation receipt, contact athensbirthcircle@gmail.com.

