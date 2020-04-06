As no in-person activity is allowed in the building that the Athens County Board of Election is located in, the office has introduced new hours and procedures to accomodate voters.
Staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer phone calls. Absentee ballot applications can be found online at boe.ohio.gov/athens under the absentee information tab. Filled out applications should be dropped at the secure box located at the rear of the building or mailed to the Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St., #130, Athens, Ohio, 45701.
Applications can also be found in the lobby of the annex building. The office can be reached at 740-592-3201, where an application can also be requested.
