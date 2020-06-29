American Structure Point will be conducting annual bridge inspections in the city of Athens beginning June 29 and ending July 1, 2020. Workers will be wearing safety vests and may be using ladders and hydraulic lifts in the areas around city bridges.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the city of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
