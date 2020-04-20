The Athens County Budget Commission regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 has been rescheduled to 10:15 a.m. the same day via video call. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: meet.google.com/epp-prjc-zyy 

You may also join by phone by calling 1-386-753-7956. Pin #840746644

