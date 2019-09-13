Crossing a “pit of lava,” and making it through a “ring of fire” — it takes a mighty superhero to get by such daring obstacles.
Area kids will have their chance next weekend at the 6th Annual Superhero 5K, planned for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Richland Avenue park in Athens.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Athens County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
Children and adults are invited to participate and dress as their favorite superhero. In the Kids Adventure Course race, young ones make it through a “silly” obstacle course. They finish by chasing down “villains” — members of the Ohio University cross country team dressed for the occasion.
Afterward is the 5K race, featuring superhero music and special “hero” guests along the way.
Top runners, fundraisers and costume wearers will earn trophies made by local business Ohio Is Home.
Athens CASA is a program that aids children in the juvenile court system who may not otherwise have someone advocating for them.
“Financial contributions are used to properly train and support the many volunteers who serve as Advocates, representing the best interests of children involved in these circumstances,” according to a news release promoting the event.
Pre-registration is open and day-of registration will begin at 9 a.m. For more details, visit athenscasa.org.
