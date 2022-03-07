The Education, Outreach, and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee will meet Friday, March 11 at noon.
Both meetings will be via Zoom. To participate, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us. Information will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed, e-mail the Commission.
