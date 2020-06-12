The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, June 17, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Information will be sent on how to join the meeting. ASL interpreting is provided. If you need another accommodation to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier – bouvier@ohio.edu.

