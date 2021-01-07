The Athens City Commission on Disabilities (ACCD) will host the following committee meetings:
- The ACCD Education and Outreach Committee will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, January 12, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided.
The ACCD Accessibility Committee will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, January 14, at noon. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14.
- The ACCD Communications Committee will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14.
If accommodation is needed to participate in the meetings, please contact Diane Bouvier at dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
