The Athens City Commission on Disabilities (ACCD) will host the following committee  meetings:

  • The ACCD Education and Outreach Committee  will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, January 12, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided.

  • The ACCD Accessibility Committee will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, January 14, at noon. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14.

  •  The ACCD Communications Committee will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14.

If accommodation is needed to participate in the meetings, please contact Diane Bouvier at dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.

