The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. Mayor Steve Patterson will speak and the meeting is open to the public. To participate, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. May 19. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
Trending Now
-
Bomb threat closes Trimble HS on Tuesday, apparently part of larger spate of threats
-
"A meal was never given more begrudgingly;" remembering Morgan's raid on Nelsonville
-
OMG! Rotisserie on 30-day suspension for Health Department violations
-
Nelsonville youth charged in death of Eli Spangler
-
Plains woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 30,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.