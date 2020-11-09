The Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Information will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.

