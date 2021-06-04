The Education and Outreach Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. ASL interpreting will be provided.
The Accessibility Committee will meet virtually by Zoom Thursday, June 10, at noon and the Communications Committee will meet virtually by Zoom June 10, at 5:30 p.m.
The meetings are open to the public. To participate, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us. Information will be sent on how to join. The meetings may also be accessed on the City’s site. If an accommodation is needed, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
