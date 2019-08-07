Narrow View

The Athens City Building houses the mayor’s office, the Municipal Court and other city offices.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Athens City Council is back to business.

Council reconvened Monday following its annual summer recess. Members addressed several municipal issues within the city. They approved one item: an issuance of bonds (amounting to $460,000) to pay for improvements to the local sanitary sewer system.

Another item will need approved at the next meeting: an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation that allows ODOT to conduct bridge inspections and repairs. This would be done at no cost to the city.

Members also discussed a potential mutual aid agreement with the City of Dayton, in the case of long-term emergencies such as tornadoes as well as a no-cost lease renewal with Ohio University for a small portion of land the parking garage sits upon, among other subjects.

Council also approved the appointment of several individuals to the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Historic Preservation Commission. The next Council meeting will be Aug. 19.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments