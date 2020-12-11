Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 related cases, and in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the public and employees, the City of Athens will be suspending the sale of bus passes for Athens Public Transit at Athens City Hall until further notice.

In order to ride you may continue to use your already purchased picture pass, hole punch passes (purchased from driver), or cash ($1 regular fare, $.50 E&D fare).

Please contact the City of Athens Utilities Billing Office at 740-592-3347 or Athens Public Transit at 740-592-2727 for more information.

