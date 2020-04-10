The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on April 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct the Districts’ Regular Board Meeting. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/519412691

Dial-In Number: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID Number: 519 412 691

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Thomas Gibbs at 740-797-4544 ext. 1201 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

If you have any questions on this, please contact either Denise Bowles, administrative assistant, at 740-797-4544 ext. 1202 or Dr. Gibbs.

