The Athens City School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 13 for an organizational meeting and a regular board meeting. A budget hearing will start the night at 6:10 p.m., followed by a meeting of the ACSD Records Commission at 6:20, finally followed by the organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin following the organizational meeting. All meetings will take place in the Athens High School auditorium.

