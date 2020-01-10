The Athens City School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Jan. 13 for an organizational meeting and a regular board meeting. A budget hearing will start the night at 6:10 p.m., followed by a meeting of the ACSD Records Commission at 6:20, finally followed by the organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin following the organizational meeting. All meetings will take place in the Athens High School auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.