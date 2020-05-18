The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on May 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct the Districts’ Regular Board Meeting. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

Zoom Link: https://bricker.zoom.us/j/95951156558

Dial-In Number: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID Number: 959 5115 6558

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Thomas Gibbs at 740-797-4544 ext. 1201 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

