The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on July 13, at 6:30 p.m. to conduct a special Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Gibbs at 740-797-4544 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than Noon on July 13.

The primary intention of this meeting is for the Board to consider information related to the return to school for the 2020-2021 school year and have discussion on that topic, as well as other business that may come before the Board.

Load comments