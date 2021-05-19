The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on May 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct the May Regular Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:
- https://bricker.zoom.us/j/91592481451
- Meeting ID: 915 9248 1451
- Dial-In: 646 876 9923
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.