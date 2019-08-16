Athens City School District has announced its 2019-2020 policy for free and/or reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price for meals or milk.
Federal income guidelines are used to determine eligibility. Applications have been distributed in a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits, applications should be filled out and returned to the school. Additional applications are available at the principal’s office in each school.
Families with children eligible for school meals may be eligible for free health care through Medicaid and/or Ohio’s Healthy Start & Healthy Families programs. For information or an application for health care benefits, call 1-800-324-8680 or visit jfs.ohio.gov/ohp/consumers/familychild.stm.
