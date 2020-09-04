The Education and Outreach Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5-6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, bouvier@ohio.edu.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments