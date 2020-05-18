The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom webinar on Wednesday, May 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, to inform us of your interest. Log-in information will be sent to you. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, bouvier@ohio.edu.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

