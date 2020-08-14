The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, bouvier@ohio.edu.

