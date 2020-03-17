The Athens County Auditor's Office announced via a press release that the office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be able to continue all services. The office began sending home employees that meet the classification of high risk on Tuesday, March 17. Auditor Jill Thompson advises citizens that discussions of limiting the public's access to the physical office have begun, and the staff is identifying essential services if a limitation on services must be imposed.

The office is specifically seeking to establish a process for document drop offs and processing. 

