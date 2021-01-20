The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will on Tuesday, Jan. 26, hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m., and its regular board meeting immediately after. Both meetings will be hosted remotely. For more information about attending remotely, please visit the ACBDD website (www.athenscbdd.org).
Athens County Board of Development Disabilities to meet Jan. 26
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Members of Nelsonville Council call for Greg Smith to resign over "unbecoming" Facebook posts
-
Three arrested near Nelsonville in drug investigation
-
Land transfers
-
Two charged with endangerment, permitting abuse, after death of child
-
Nelsonville native seeks to tackle homelessness through children's storytelling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.