The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will on Tuesday, April 28, hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. virtually and at Beacon School, located at 801 W. Union Street, Athens. For more information about attending virtually or in person, please visit the ACBDD website (www.athenscbdd.org).
Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities meeting
