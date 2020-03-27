The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will on Tuesday, March 31, hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend remotely by calling +1 413-338-0199 and when prompted, entering the PIN: 129706762#. Those who cannot attend remotely may attend at Beacon School located at 801 W. Union Street, Athens. Those who are there in person will be seated at a minimum of six feet apart. If you plan to attend physically, please try to email asmedley@athenscbdd.org in advance, for adequate time to prepare seating.
