Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Athens County Board of Elections, located at 15 S. Court Street in the Courthouse Annex Building, has been locked down and no in-person activity is permitted. 

Office hours for this time will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call during these hours to request an absentee application or any other business you have. Absentee applications can also be found on the website, boe.ohio.gov/athens/ under the "absentee information" tab.

